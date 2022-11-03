Here are the top Institutional holders of IAA Inc. (IAA) shares

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is -22.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.32 and a high of $58.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $39.11, the stock is 8.29% and 11.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 5.85% off its SMA200. IAA registered -29.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.10%.

The stock witnessed a 13.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.47%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

IAA Inc. (IAA) has around 4446 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.38 and Fwd P/E is 16.13. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.87% and -32.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

IAA Inc. (IAA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.90% this year

IAA Inc. (IAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.90M, and float is at 133.08M with Short Float at 2.39%.

IAA Inc. (IAA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at IAA Inc. (IAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kamin Peter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kamin Peter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $31.93 per share for a total of $95790.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

IAA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Kamin Peter (Director) bought a total of 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $33.41 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the IAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Kett John W (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $32.28 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 139,258 shares of IAA Inc. (IAA).