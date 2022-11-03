Here are the top Institutional holders of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is -22.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.50 and a high of $62.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KNX stock was last observed hovering at around $48.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.35% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -2.83% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.30, the stock is -2.42% and -4.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -6.43% off its SMA200. KNX registered -17.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.61%.

The stock witnessed a -6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.87%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has around 27400 employees, a market worth around $7.52B and $7.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.89 and Fwd P/E is 11.02. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.29% and -24.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.10% this year

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.37M, and float is at 144.52M with Short Float at 7.22%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ohlman Dustin, the company’s VP Intermodal. SEC filings show that Ohlman Dustin sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $48.32 per share for a total of $24160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330.0 shares.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Updike James E. Jr. (EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans.) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $55.18 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19944.0 shares of the KNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, GARNREITER MICHAEL (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $54.37 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 12,005 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX).

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -14.75% down over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is -16.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.