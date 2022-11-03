Here are the top Institutional holders of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) shares

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is 5.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RYAM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53% off its average median price target of $3.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -215.79% lower than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.00, the stock is 67.88% and 50.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 34.23% at the moment leaves the stock 29.36% off its SMA200. RYAM registered -20.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.91%.

The stock witnessed a 79.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.53%, and is 49.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.10% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $367.14M and $1.50B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.41% and -21.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.90M, and float is at 61.25M with Short Float at 4.01%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading -13.22% down over the past 12 months and Stepan Company (SCL) that is -16.54% lower over the same period.