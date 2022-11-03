Here are the top Institutional holders of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -23.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $17.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.19% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.14, the stock is 5.56% and 0.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -14.96% off its SMA200. SITC registered -25.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.06%.

The stock witnessed a 7.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.41%, and is 1.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 293 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $548.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.86 and Fwd P/E is 44.96. Profit margin for the company is 34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.51% and -31.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 552.50% this year

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.85M, and float is at 176.38M with Short Float at 4.17%.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lukes David R, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Lukes David R sold 310,797 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $16.59 per share for a total of $5.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

SITE Centers Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Vesy Christa A (EVP & CAO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $16.88 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89309.0 shares of the SITC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Fennerty Conor (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 9,500 shares at an average price of $16.18 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 86,533 shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC).