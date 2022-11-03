Here are the top Institutional holders of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) is -80.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.42 and a high of $9.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFFP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 87.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is -43.58% and -58.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -35.56% at the moment leaves the stock -67.94% off its SMA200. TFFP registered -78.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.27%.

The stock witnessed a -56.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.31%, and is -40.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.42% over the week and 11.20% over the month.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $43.34M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -28.10% and -82.53% from its 52-week high.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.60% this year

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.37M, and float is at 21.17M with Short Float at 3.33%.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THURMAN RANDY H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THURMAN RANDY H sold 40,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $4.29 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Weisman Harlan F (Director) bought a total of 4,615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $5.50 per share for $25382.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14615.0 shares of the TFFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Weisman Harlan F (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $5.12 for $12800.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP).