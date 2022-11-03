Here are the top Institutional holders of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) shares

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is -8.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.73 and a high of $22.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.15% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.03, the stock is 1.94% and 3.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -6.45% at the moment leaves the stock 3.06% off its SMA200. VSH registered -2.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.55%.

The stock witnessed a 3.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.98%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $3.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.33 and Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.76% and -11.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.30% this year

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.00M, and float is at 141.90M with Short Float at 4.66%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 5.20% up over the past 12 months. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is -37.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.