Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is -3.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $51.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $44.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.72% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.21% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.40, the stock is -4.41% and -6.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 7.14% off its SMA200. ASO registered -3.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.15%.

The stock witnessed a -7.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.40%, and is -5.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22011 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $6.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.89 and Fwd P/E is 5.55. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.92% and -17.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.74M, and float is at 77.95M with Short Float at 14.13%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Heather A., the company’s SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax. SEC filings show that Davis Heather A. sold 6,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $43.13 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Casares Rene G. (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 11,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $43.13 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88075.0 shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Johnson Samuel J (EVP, Retail Operations) disposed off 112,000 shares at an average price of $48.46 for $5.43 million. The insider now directly holds 132,539 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -5.99% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -46.20% lower over the same period.