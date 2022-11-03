Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) is -19.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $216.24 and a high of $316.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APD stock was last observed hovering at around $252.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.95% off its average median price target of $290.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.81% off the consensus price target high of $335.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 2.32% higher than the price target low of $251.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $245.17, the stock is 1.50% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -0.33% off its SMA200. APD registered -17.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.94%.

The stock witnessed a -1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.87%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) has around 20625 employees, a market worth around $53.23B and $11.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.45 and Fwd P/E is 21.56. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -22.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.00M, and float is at 220.91M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Major Sean D, the company’s Executive VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Major Sean D sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $288.96 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13343.0 shares.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Smith Wayne Thomas (Director) bought a total of 1,679 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $297.76 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3316.0 shares of the APD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Schaeffer Melissa N. (Senior Vice President and CFO) disposed off 318 shares at an average price of $314.00 for $99853.0. The insider now directly holds 1,809 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD).

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Linde plc (LIN) that is trading -10.14% down over the past 12 months and C3.ai Inc. (AI) that is -73.12% lower over the same period. Dow Inc. (DOW) is -19.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.