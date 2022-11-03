Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT)

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is -49.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.02 and a high of $61.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVNT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.6% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.43% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.97% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.39, the stock is -13.17% and -22.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -18.86% at the moment leaves the stock -36.50% off its SMA200. AVNT registered -48.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.30%.

The stock witnessed a -16.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.18%, and is -16.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $5.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.40 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.17% and -53.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avient Corporation (AVNT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.00% this year

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.40M, and float is at 89.81M with Short Float at 3.25%.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Avient Corporation (AVNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kunkle Lisa K., the company’s SVP Gnrl Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Kunkle Lisa K. sold 11,447 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $60.22 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69610.0 shares.