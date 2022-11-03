Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is 27.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.68 and a high of $110.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAH stock was last observed hovering at around $108.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $108.52, the stock is 8.51% and 11.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 22.08% off its SMA200. BAH registered 23.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.21%.

The stock witnessed a 11.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.20%, and is 5.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has around 29300 employees, a market worth around $13.69B and $8.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.51 and Fwd P/E is 22.22. Distance from 52-week low is 55.74% and -1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Analyst Forecasts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.33M, and float is at 130.04M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Elizabeth M, the company’s EVP & Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Thompson Elizabeth M sold 7,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21465.0 shares.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Crowe Richard (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14278.0 shares of the BAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Barnes Melody C (Director) disposed off 1,806 shares at an average price of $92.94 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 16,792 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -14.61% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -24.63% lower over the same period. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 19.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.