Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is -12.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.64 and a high of $130.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $103.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.86% off its average median price target of $115.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.16% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -21.72% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.03, the stock is 4.70% and 3.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -4.99% off its SMA200. DFS registered -11.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.21%.

The stock witnessed a 3.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.30%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $26.84B and $11.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.57 and Fwd P/E is 7.14. Profit margin for the company is 36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.27% and -22.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 396.00% this year

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 271.30M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kolsky Shifra, the company’s SVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Kolsky Shifra sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $127.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2450.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Greene John (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $127.95 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26613.0 shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Capozzi Daniel Peter (EVP, President – US Cards) disposed off 8,649 shares at an average price of $124.59 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 22,397 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -3.33% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -25.52% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is -3.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.