Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) is -77.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 57.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -12.28% and -26.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock -52.36% off its SMA200. HIVE registered -86.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.12%.

The stock witnessed a -26.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.04%, and is -12.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $324.50M and $293.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.35. Distance from 52-week low is 4.61% and -89.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.00% this year

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.00M, and float is at 81.94M with Short Float at 10.08%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -71.48% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is -2.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.