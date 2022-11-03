Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is -9.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $23.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.19% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.47% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.66, the stock is 7.76% and 5.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -2.62% off its SMA200. KRG registered -6.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.97%.

The stock witnessed a 7.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.30%, and is 5.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 241 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $631.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.73% and -15.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.80% this year

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.07M, and float is at 217.25M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GORSKI GERALD M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GORSKI GERALD M sold 11,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $20.02 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47592.0 shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Kite John A (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $20.93 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the KRG stock.