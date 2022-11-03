Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is 43.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.88 and a high of $123.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $119.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.7% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.24% off the consensus price target high of $151.14 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -20.85% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.06, the stock is 9.65% and 13.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 27.74% off its SMA200. NBIX registered 27.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.08%.

The stock witnessed a 11.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.24%, and is 7.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $11.50B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1025.71 and Fwd P/E is 33.99. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.82% and -1.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.00% this year

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.60M, and float is at 93.93M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lippoldt Darin, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Lippoldt Darin sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29234.0 shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Lippoldt Darin (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $120.09 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29234.0 shares of the NBIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, LYONS GARY A (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $114.76 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds 203,697 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 2.15% up over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 27.86% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 1.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.