Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is -17.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $16.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLJ stock was last observed hovering at around $12.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75%.

Currently trading at $11.51, the stock is 2.19% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -6.12% at the moment leaves the stock -9.78% off its SMA200. RLJ registered -24.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.12%.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.85%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.41. Profit margin for the company is -17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.97% and -29.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.54M, and float is at 159.03M with Short Float at 6.12%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Patricia L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $10.47 per share for a total of $52350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79635.0 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that DAVIS NATHANIEL A (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $14.40 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62674.0 shares of the RLJ stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -10.06% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -36.23% lower over the same period. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -7.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.