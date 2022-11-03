Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is -62.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $31.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.11% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 33.75% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is -11.77% and -16.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -10.47% at the moment leaves the stock -25.92% off its SMA200. IOT registered a gain of -17.64% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -17.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.75%, and is -11.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 1616 employees, a market worth around $5.40B and $535.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.56% and -66.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.20% this year

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 511.76M, and float is at 106.83M with Short Float at 8.46%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calderon Benjamin. SEC filings show that Calderon Benjamin sold 35,519 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $12.25 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Chadwick Jonathan (Director) sold a total of 6,103 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $12.59 per share for $76850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96162.0 shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Sekar Kiren disposed off 77,824 shares at an average price of $12.23 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 323,721 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).