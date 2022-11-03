Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) is -21.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.39 and a high of $8.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is 8.64% and 14.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 23.18% off its SMA200. VRAY registered -41.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.59%.

The stock witnessed a 11.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.91%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $753.06M and $80.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.75% and -47.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.70%).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.55M, and float is at 175.79M with Short Float at 4.85%.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHNABEL SUSAN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $2.93 per share for a total of $58518.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

ViewRay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $2.89 per share for $28898.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93279.0 shares of the VRAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, ROBERTS BRIAN K (Director) acquired 16,000 shares at an average price of $2.98 for $47680.0. The insider now directly holds 147,761 shares of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading -16.98% down over the past 12 months.