Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is -5.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.25 and a high of $55.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $46.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.94% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -21.87% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.31, the stock is 1.49% and -1.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -4.85% off its SMA200. HRL registered 7.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.37%.

The stock witnessed a -1.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.35%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $24.79B and $12.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.36 and Fwd P/E is 23.14. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.27% and -15.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.08M, and float is at 287.18M with Short Float at 3.76%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myers Kevin L, the company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Myers Kevin L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $47.20 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32954.0 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Policinski Christopher J. (Director) sold a total of 2,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $46.27 per share for $97633.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85254.0 shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Myers Kevin L (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $45.07 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 32,869 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 9.52% higher over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 1.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.