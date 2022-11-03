iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Volatility At 6.89%, Should You Add A Position?

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) is 2.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.00 and a high of $169.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRTC stock was last observed hovering at around $126.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.6% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.85% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.98% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.17, the stock is -1.02% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -9.84% off its SMA200. IRTC registered 57.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.59%.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.02%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $361.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.29% and -28.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.30%).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.80% this year

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.84M, and float is at 29.57M with Short Float at 4.58%.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Devine Douglas, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Devine Douglas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27702.0 shares.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Wilson Daniel G. (EVP, Strategy Corp Dev Inv Rel) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $122.57 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34562.0 shares of the IRTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Bairey Merz Cathleen Noel (Director) disposed off 90 shares at an average price of $159.77 for $14379.0. The insider now directly holds 4,887 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading -16.98% down over the past 12 months.