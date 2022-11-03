Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is -11.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.88 and a high of $44.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $33.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.61% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -22.21% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.22, the stock is 5.15% and 6.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 5.87% off its SMA200. JEF registered -21.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.70%.

The stock witnessed a 4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.63%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has around 5556 employees, a market worth around $7.73B and $7.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.25% and -23.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.90% this year

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.85M, and float is at 167.42M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, the company’s President. SEC filings show that FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $32.85 per share for a total of $4.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that FRIEDMAN BRIAN P (President) sold a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $32.85 per share for $16.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.72 million shares of the JEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Nittoli Rocco J (VP, Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $32.41 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -19.39% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is -17.47% lower over the same period. Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is -22.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.