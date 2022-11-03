KB Home (KBH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is -37.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $50.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.07% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -16.13% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.87, the stock is -0.30% and -0.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -14.57% off its SMA200. KBH registered -31.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.95%.

The stock witnessed a -3.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.05%, and is -2.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2244 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $6.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.26 and Fwd P/E is 3.70. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.47% and -44.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.49M, and float is at 69.49M with Short Float at 9.23%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRAW ALBERT Z, the company’s EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. SEC filings show that PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $28.77 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) sold a total of 79,718 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $42.28 per share for $3.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the KBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) disposed off 121,408 shares at an average price of $41.90 for $5.09 million. The insider now directly holds 1,097,611 shares of KB Home (KBH).

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -30.74% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -19.15% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -15.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.