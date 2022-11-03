MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is -46.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $19.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $9.72, the stock is 10.28% and 0.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -26.06% off its SMA200. MFA registered -45.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.72%.

The stock witnessed a 13.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.20%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $946.05M and $224.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.84. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.94% and -49.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 141.90% this year

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.52M, and float is at 101.16M with Short Float at 4.98%.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roper Michael Charles, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Ofcr. SEC filings show that Roper Michael Charles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $10.76 per share for a total of $10760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15208.0 shares.

MFA Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Wulfsohn Bryan (SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $10.75 per share for $32250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63350.0 shares of the MFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Yarad Stephen D. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,275 shares at an average price of $10.80 for $24570.0. The insider now directly holds 22,527 shares of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA).