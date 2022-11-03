Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is -40.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.94 and a high of $32.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYGN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2%.

Currently trading at $16.30, the stock is -16.43% and -20.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -6.86% at the moment leaves the stock -27.71% off its SMA200. MYGN registered -47.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.40%.

The stock witnessed a -20.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.51%, and is -18.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.30% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $672.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 144.25. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.26% and -49.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.40M, and float is at 79.05M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K sold 6,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $19.25 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33980.0 shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Hart Jayne B. (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MYGN stock.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -23.23% lower over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 1.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.