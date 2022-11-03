NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Volatility At 7.12%, Should You Add A Position?

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) is -78.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $47.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.77% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 26.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.34, the stock is -2.96% and -17.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -39.21% off its SMA200. NEO registered -84.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.83%.

The stock witnessed a -20.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.90%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.12% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $984.95M and $489.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.33% and -84.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -286.40% this year

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.07M, and float is at 121.70M with Short Float at 4.43%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bonello William, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bonello William sold 3,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $18.29 per share for a total of $58693.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98516.0 shares.

NeoGenomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that McKenzie Kathryn B (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,846 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $35.00 per share for $64610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11689.0 shares of the NEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Mallon Mark (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 17,000 shares at an average price of $30.63 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 72,736 shares of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO).

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading -2.60% down over the past 12 months and RadNet Inc. (RDNT) that is -44.12% lower over the same period. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is -21.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.