New Big Money Means Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is -16.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.19 and a high of $61.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $44.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.15% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.2% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.56, the stock is 3.03% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -9.19% off its SMA200. ALK registered -20.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.58%.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.16%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has around 20550 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $9.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 147.66 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.08% and -29.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.10% this year

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.54M, and float is at 126.35M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRISON ANDREW R, the company’s EVP AND CCO. SEC filings show that HARRISON ANDREW R sold 3,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $45.90 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10877.0 shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that HARRISON ANDREW R (EVP AND CCO) sold a total of 2,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $44.13 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14152.0 shares of the ALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, TACKETT SHANE R (EVP AND CFO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $46.97 for $93940.0. The insider now directly holds 9,966 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -25.37% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -20.62% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -14.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.