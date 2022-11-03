New Big Money Means Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is -57.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.10 and a high of $49.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.96% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.29% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.41, the stock is 1.52% and -21.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -46.16% off its SMA200. OMI registered -50.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.02%.

The stock witnessed a -27.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.65%, and is 6.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $9.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.08 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.57% and -62.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.70% this year

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.71M, and float is at 73.92M with Short Float at 7.18%.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Henkel Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $15.68 per share for a total of $15680.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28000.0 shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Henkel Robert J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $31.76 per share for $31760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27000.0 shares of the OMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Jochims Jeffrey T (EVP, COO and) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $31.31 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 195,956 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -19.49% down over the past 12 months and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is 23.65% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 2.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.