New Big Money Means Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is -2.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.97 and a high of $24.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.64% higher than the price target low of $23.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.53, the stock is 3.61% and 0.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -4.60% off its SMA200. RDN registered -15.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.63%.

The stock witnessed a -2.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.98%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 56.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.25% and -17.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radian Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.70% this year

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.71M, and float is at 160.23M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoffman Edward J, the company’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Hoffman Edward J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Radian Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Hoffman Edward J (Sr. EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $21.33 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the RDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Mumford Lisa (Director) disposed off 2,393 shares at an average price of $21.60 for $51689.0. The insider now directly holds 12,246 shares of Radian Group Inc. (RDN).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 3.89% up over the past 12 months and American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is -4.50% lower over the same period. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -6.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.