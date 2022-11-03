New Big Money Means Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is -39.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.36 and a high of $28.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REZI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.53% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.37% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 36.68% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.83, the stock is -27.57% and -24.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -32.23% at the moment leaves the stock -30.18% off its SMA200. REZI registered -38.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.19%.

The stock witnessed a -24.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.14%, and is -30.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $6.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.45 and Fwd P/E is 6.06. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -13.78% and -44.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resideo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 456.60% this year

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.46M, and float is at 143.83M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aarnes Robert B, the company’s President, ADI. SEC filings show that Aarnes Robert B sold 65,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $23.03 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.