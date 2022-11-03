New Big Money Means STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is -34.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.56 and a high of $48.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.98% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.52% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.51, the stock is 8.76% and 5.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -9.49% off its SMA200. STAG registered -27.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.25%.

The stock witnessed a 7.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.72%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $610.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.83 and Fwd P/E is 49.23. Profit margin for the company is 38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.64% and -34.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAG Industrial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.05M, and float is at 178.93M with Short Float at 3.25%.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butcher Benjamin S, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Butcher Benjamin S sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $41.98 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22088.0 shares.

STAG Industrial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Butcher Benjamin S (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $39.66 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37088.0 shares of the STAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Butcher Benjamin S (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $40.03 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 47,088 shares of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -21.47% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -27.40% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -24.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.