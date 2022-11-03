Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is -58.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $19.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51%.

Currently trading at $7.69, the stock is -11.10% and -17.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -6.22% at the moment leaves the stock -36.08% off its SMA200. NMRK registered -48.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.59%.

The stock witnessed a -14.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.69%, and is -17.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $3.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.72 and Fwd P/E is 4.34. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.41% and -59.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Newmark Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 872.10% this year

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.95M, and float is at 145.13M with Short Float at 2.74%.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUTNICK HOWARD W, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $9.11 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.35 million shares.

Newmark Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that LUTNICK HOWARD W (Chairman) bought a total of 277,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $10.83 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.02 million shares of the NMRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, LUTNICK HOWARD W (Chairman) acquired 116,700 shares at an average price of $16.62 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 7,742,370 shares of Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK).