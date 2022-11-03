Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) is -69.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KIND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is -9.64% and -17.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -7.66% at the moment leaves the stock -41.33% off its SMA200. KIND registered -77.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.72%.

The stock witnessed a -17.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.86%, and is -7.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.33% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $879.26M and $297.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.82% and -87.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 385.13M, and float is at 152.28M with Short Float at 7.25%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greylock 16 GP LLC, the company’s Member of 10% owner group. SEC filings show that Greylock 16 GP LLC bought 765,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $3.31 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.92 million shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Sze David L (Director) bought a total of 765,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $3.31 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.92 million shares of the KIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Greylock 16 GP LLC (Member of 10% owner group) acquired 400,000 shares at an average price of $3.39 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 10,299,014 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND).