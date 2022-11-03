Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Volatility At 5.30%, Should You Add A Position?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is 39.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.66 and a high of $24.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PARR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.71% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.71% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.04, the stock is 11.09% and 22.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 42.98% off its SMA200. PARR registered 48.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.70%.

The stock witnessed a 25.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.61%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has around 1336 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $6.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.58 and Fwd P/E is 8.64. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.60% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.80% this year

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.48M, and float is at 58.83M with Short Float at 5.67%.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHAI TRUST CO LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CHAI TRUST CO LLC sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $15.76 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.63 million shares.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that CHAI TRUST CO LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $15.59 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.68 million shares of the PARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, CHAI TRUST CO LLC (Members of 10% Owner Group) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $16.38 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 2,727,351 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading 33.19% up over the past 12 months.