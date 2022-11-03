Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Volatility At 2.52%, Should You Add A Position?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is -18.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.40 and a high of $174.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGX stock was last observed hovering at around $142.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.3%.

Currently trading at $140.48, the stock is 5.72% and 9.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 4.51% off its SMA200. DGX registered -2.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.04%.

The stock witnessed a 9.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.77%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $15.78B and $10.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.84 and Fwd P/E is 16.47. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.68% and -19.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Analyst Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.00M, and float is at 113.09M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RING TIMOTHY M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RING TIMOTHY M sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $144.06 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24149.0 shares.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that DEPPE MICHAEL J (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold a total of 15,497 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $145.00 per share for $2.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32013.0 shares of the DGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, RING TIMOTHY M (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $123.39 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 23,933 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 20.22% up over the past 12 months and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is -20.74% lower over the same period. Centene Corporation (CNC) is 22.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.