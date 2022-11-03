Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 13.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $33.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMBS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $33.41, the stock is 19.05% and 25.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 28.89% off its SMA200. RMBS registered 37.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.43%.

The stock witnessed a 21.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.42%, and is 15.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has around 690 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $393.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.70. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.05% and -1.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Analyst Forecasts

Rambus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.70% this year

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.45M, and float is at 108.72M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Rambus Inc. (RMBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KISSNER CHARLES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KISSNER CHARLES sold 9,674 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $24.78 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18747.0 shares.

Rambus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that KISSNER CHARLES (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $25.72 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28421.0 shares of the RMBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, KISSNER CHARLES (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $25.91 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 48,421 shares of Rambus Inc. (RMBS).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peraso Inc. (PRSO) that is trading -76.68% down over the past 12 months and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is -49.93% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -16.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.