Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) is -28.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.35 and a high of $20.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $14.11, the stock is 0.72% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -17.78% off its SMA200. ROIC registered -22.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.26%.

The stock witnessed a -2.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.53%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $305.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.43 and Fwd P/E is 37.63. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.69% and -29.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Analyst Forecasts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.80M, and float is at 121.14M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -30.69% down over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -46.90% lower over the same period.