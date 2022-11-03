Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Volatility At 3.55%, Should You Add A Position?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is -34.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.28 and a high of $21.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87%.

Currently trading at $12.04, the stock is -4.70% and -10.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -6.74% at the moment leaves the stock -18.58% off its SMA200. SBH registered -25.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.51%.

The stock witnessed a -11.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.47%, and is -5.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $3.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.86 and Fwd P/E is 5.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.74% and -44.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Analyst Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.70% this year

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.94M, and float is at 105.56M with Short Float at 10.61%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goss John Howard JR, the company’s SVP & President, Sally Beauty. SEC filings show that Goss John Howard JR sold 21,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $17.76 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20179.0 shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Mulder Susan R (Director) sold a total of 2,901 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $21.00 per share for $60921.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Mulder Susan R (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $52500.0. The insider now directly holds 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH).