Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Volatility At 5.60%, Should You Add A Position?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is -39.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.04 and a high of $85.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKY stock was last observed hovering at around $56.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.19% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.53% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 26.97% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.47, the stock is -15.97% and -15.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -16.22% at the moment leaves the stock -18.51% off its SMA200. SKY registered -26.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.52%.

The stock witnessed a -20.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.29%, and is -19.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $2.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.44 and Fwd P/E is 9.83. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.29% and -44.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.70%).

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 190.70% this year

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.91M, and float is at 55.90M with Short Float at 4.04%.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIMMELL JOSEPH A., the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that KIMMELL JOSEPH A. sold 5,921 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $66.71 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38813.0 shares.

Skyline Champion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Nelson Erin Mulligan (Director) sold a total of 6,508 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $52.83 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1750.0 shares of the SKY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Burkhardt Timothy A. (VP & Controller) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $68.55 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 30,693 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY).

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thor Industries Inc. (THO) that is trading -26.93% down over the past 12 months. Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) is -15.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.