Sony Group Corporation (SONY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is -43.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.72 and a high of $133.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONY stock was last observed hovering at around $74.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.64% off its average median price target of $104.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.37% off the consensus price target high of $138.24 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 13.68% higher than the price target low of $82.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.37, the stock is 7.69% and 0.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -18.71% off its SMA200. SONY registered -42.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.37%.

The stock witnessed a 4.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.96%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has around 108900 employees, a market worth around $89.46B and $68.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.68 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.64% and -46.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sony Group Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.24B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 0.08%.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is -73.48% lower over the past 12 months.