TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -5.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.11 and a high of $59.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $43.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $48.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.39% off the consensus price target high of $56.73 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -9.42% lower than the price target low of $40.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.03, the stock is 4.51% and -2.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -14.81% off its SMA200. TRP registered -18.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.38%.

The stock witnessed a 1.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.70%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7017 employees, a market worth around $45.24B and $10.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.67 and Fwd P/E is 10.14. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.58% and -25.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.70% this year

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 983.49M with Short Float at 4.63%.