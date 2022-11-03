Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Volatility At 2.59%, Should You Add A Position?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is 2.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $22.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UMPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $20.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $19.66, the stock is 7.72% and 9.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 6.91% off its SMA200. UMPQ registered -5.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.68%.

The stock witnessed a 8.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.51%, and is 3.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.49 and Fwd P/E is 7.36. Profit margin for the company is 38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.67% and -10.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.70% this year

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.03M, and float is at 215.03M with Short Float at 2.39%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nixon Torran B, the company’s Umpqua Bank President. SEC filings show that Nixon Torran B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $17.58 per share for a total of $87900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that MACHUCA LUIS (Director) bought a total of 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $17.29 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70718.0 shares of the UMPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Nixon Torran B (Umpqua Bank President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.67 for $88350.0. The insider now directly holds 216,033 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Republic Bank (FRC) that is trading -46.82% down over the past 12 months and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) that is 30.61% higher over the same period. Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is -4.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.