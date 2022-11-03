Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) is -79.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is 6.03% and -14.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -48.36% off its SMA200. WTRH registered -90.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.94%.

The stock witnessed a -3.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.09%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has around 845 employees, a market worth around $29.22M and $148.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.38% and -91.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.60% this year

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.78M, and float is at 169.82M with Short Float at 9.19%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORTALE BUFORD H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ORTALE BUFORD H sold 97,595 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $23598.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Waitr Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that ORTALE BUFORD H (Director) sold a total of 168,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $0.26 per share for $43174.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the WTRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Green Jonathan (Director) disposed off 238,980 shares at an average price of $0.15 for $36325.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH).