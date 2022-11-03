Which institution holds the most shares in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is 3.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $219.85 and a high of $381.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABMD stock was last observed hovering at around $377.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.31%.

Currently trading at $373.51, the stock is 42.12% and 43.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 34.35% off its SMA200. ABMD registered 6.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.52%.

The stock witnessed a 41.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.81%, and is 39.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) has around 2003 employees, a market worth around $17.61B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.83 and Fwd P/E is 67.30. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.90% and -2.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Analyst Forecasts

Abiomed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.70% this year

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.58M, and float is at 44.55M with Short Float at 4.42%.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Began Marc A, the company’s VP & GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Began Marc A sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $255.95 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15785.0 shares.

Abiomed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that SUTTER MARTIN P (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $282.06 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ABMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, SUTTER MARTIN P (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $290.72 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 124,839 shares of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -29.28% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -22.26% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -2.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.