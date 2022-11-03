Which institution holds the most shares in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) is -67.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASLN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 91.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -25.38% and -42.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -45.74% off its SMA200. ASLN registered -79.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.73%.

The stock witnessed a -40.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.23%, and is -18.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.66% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.55% and -81.10% from its 52-week high.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.10% this year

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.74M, and float is at 69.71M with Short Float at 2.74%.