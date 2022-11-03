Which institution holds the most shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is -68.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.31 and a high of $247.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COUP stock was last observed hovering at around $53.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.76% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.69% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.35% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.31, the stock is -8.35% and -17.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -7.08% at the moment leaves the stock -39.13% off its SMA200. COUP registered -78.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.38%.

The stock witnessed a -24.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.83%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has around 3076 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $786.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.82. Profit margin for the company is -43.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.48% and -80.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Analyst Forecasts

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.50% this year

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.67M, and float is at 75.40M with Short Float at 8.96%.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glenn Robert, the company’s EVP Global Sales. SEC filings show that Glenn Robert sold 290 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $59.18 per share for a total of $17161.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10429.0 shares.

Coupa Software Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Tiscornia Anthony D (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,835 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $62.85 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4039.0 shares of the COUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Riggs Mark (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 511 shares at an average price of $62.43 for $31903.0. The insider now directly holds 3,418 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -5.66% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -66.29% lower over the same period.