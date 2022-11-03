Which institution holds the most shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -21.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.06 and a high of $35.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.74% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.59% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.01, the stock is 0.56% and -4.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -10.32% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -25.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.09%.

The stock witnessed a -9.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.50%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 15074 employees, a market worth around $5.40B and $6.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.76 and Fwd P/E is 52.65. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.26% and -34.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.90%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 623.70% this year

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.72M, and float is at 244.46M with Short Float at 8.62%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stratton John G, the company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Stratton John G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $29.09 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.