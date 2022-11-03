Which institution holds the most shares in Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is -66.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.36 and a high of $145.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPD stock was last observed hovering at around $41.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.76% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.93% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 11.2% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.07, the stock is -10.08% and -20.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -6.60% at the moment leaves the stock -48.62% off its SMA200. RPD registered -68.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.75%.

The stock witnessed a -13.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.07%, and is -13.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has around 2353 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $616.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 78.14. Profit margin for the company is -27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.85% and -73.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.00%).

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rapid7 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.70% this year

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.24M, and float is at 57.73M with Short Float at 8.56%.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adams Timothy M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Adams Timothy M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $65.50 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Rapid7 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Schodorf Thomas E (Director) sold a total of 260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $112.54 per share for $29260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5290.0 shares of the RPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Burton Andrew F. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,498 shares at an average price of $110.00 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 259,293 shares of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD).

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -43.64% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -4.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.