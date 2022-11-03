Which institution holds the most shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is -1.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.44 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $13.29, the stock is 2.82% and -3.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -3.92% off its SMA200. SBRA registered -9.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.58%.

The stock witnessed a -2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.53%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $583.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.07 and Fwd P/E is 19.81. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.17% and -19.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.40% this year

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.97M, and float is at 228.03M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andrews Harold W. Jr., the company’s Executive VP, CFO & Secretary. SEC filings show that Andrews Harold W. Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $13.55 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -28.12% down over the past 12 months and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) that is -28.97% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -33.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.