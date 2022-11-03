Which institution holds the most shares in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is -68.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $227.08 and a high of $763.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIVB stock was last observed hovering at around $228.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.93% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.49% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 5.31% higher than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $213.05, the stock is -27.59% and -38.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -6.96% at the moment leaves the stock -53.72% off its SMA200. SIVB registered -71.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.36%.

The stock witnessed a -43.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.82%, and is -11.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has around 7743 employees, a market worth around $12.34B and $4.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.91 and Fwd P/E is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.18% and -72.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.60% this year

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.94M, and float is at 58.79M with Short Float at 4.37%.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at SVB Financial Group (SIVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DRAPER MICHELLE, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that DRAPER MICHELLE sold 36 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $393.58 per share for a total of $14169.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2997.0 shares.

SVB Financial Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that STAGLIN GAREN K (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $484.41 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13680.0 shares of the SIVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, DRAPER MICHELLE (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 50 shares at an average price of $524.79 for $26240.0. The insider now directly holds 3,184 shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citigroup Inc. (C) that is trading -33.60% down over the past 12 months and UBS Group AG (UBS) that is -14.18% lower over the same period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -16.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.