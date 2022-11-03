Which Institutions Own Shares In Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) is -59.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $2.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is 4.75% and -12.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 10.26% at the moment leaves the stock -41.76% off its SMA200. APTO registered -76.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.17%.

The stock witnessed a -8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.73%, and is 13.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.07% over the week and 8.70% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.01% and -80.22% from its 52-week high.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.24M, and float is at 91.02M with Short Float at 0.30%.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rice William G., the company’s Chair, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Rice William G. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $0.68 per share for a total of $6834.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Payne Fletcher (SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $0.68 per share for $6775.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the APTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Rice William G. (Chair, President & CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $9681.0. The insider now directly holds 353,252 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO).

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is trading -28.47% down over the past 12 months.