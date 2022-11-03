Which Institutions Own Shares In Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)?

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -5.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.79 and a high of $137.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $117.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88%.

Currently trading at $116.06, the stock is 2.79% and 0.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -2.82% off its SMA200. CNI registered -12.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.47%.

The stock witnessed a 0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.07%, and is -2.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 17239 employees, a market worth around $78.21B and $12.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.33 and Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.82% and -15.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 682.30M, and float is at 663.61M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -21.19% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) that is -5.52% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -20.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.